The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia( ATMIS) on Friday held a year-end ceremony in the nation capital Mogadishu.

According to AA statement from ATMIS, the ceremony was geared towards honouring its personnel’s contributions in advancing the mission’s mandate.

Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) and Head of ATMIS, Ambassador Souef Mohamed El- Amine praised efforts of ATMIS staff in their unwavering efforts to significantly contributing to the security and peacebuilding process in Somalia.

ATMIS officials, including Deputy SRCC Sivuyile Bam, Force Commander Lt. Gen. Sam Kavuma, and Deputy Force Commander Maj. Gen. Marius Ngendabanka, UN personnel and diplomats were in attendance.