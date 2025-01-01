The Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs, and Reconciliation of the Federal Government of Somalia, Member of Parliament Ali Yusuf Hoosh, held meeting last evening in Dhuusamareeb with some of the traditional elders from the Galmudug region.

Minister Ali Xoosh informed the elders that the Federal Government of Somalia had prepared the laws and procedures for one-person, one-vote elections, and, in cooperation with the regional states, it would return the power of governance to the Somali people, allowing them to democratically elect their leaders.

“We have prepared and passed all the foundational laws to enable the country to hold one-person, one-vote elections, including the Electoral Law for the Federal Member States, the Political Parties & Political Associations Law, and the National Elections Law. Additionally, the Federal Government of Somalia has established the Independent National Election Commission and completed all the necessary arrangements for its operations,” said the Minister of Interior of Somalia during the meeting.

On their part, the traditional elders from the Galmudug region stated during the meeting that they are ready for the country to hold one-person, one-vote elections, so that the Somali people can choose their leaders democratically.

Somalia is making significant strides toward holding direct, one-person, one-vote elections after years of indirect electoral processes. The Federal Government of Somalia, in collaboration with regional governments, has been working to implement the necessary legal and procedural frameworks to enable citizens to elect their leaders directly.

Key steps in the preparation include the passing of important electoral laws, such as the Electoral Law for Federal Member States, the Political Parties and Associations Law, and the National Elections Law. Additionally, the establishment of the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) and its operational framework are also central to the process.

Somali leaders, including utugovernment officials and traditional elders, have expressed their commitment to ensuring that the Somali people can elect their representatives in a democratic and transparent manner. These efforts aim to give Somali citizens greater political agency and enhance democratic governance across the country.

While the nation continues to face challenges, including security concerns and logistical issues, there is a strong push to create a political system that reflects the will of the people. If successful, the upcoming elections would mark a historic shift in Somalia’s political landscape, moving toward a more inclusive and democratic future.

Among those in attendance of the meeting were the Deputy Minister of Information, Abdirahman Yusuf Al-Adaala, the Minister of State for the Ministry of Interior of Galmudug, Omar Guureeye, and other officials.