The Minister of Finance, Hon. Bihi Egeh, recently chaired the 68th meeting of the Federal Government of Somalia’s Coordination Secretariat (FGCSomalia), which was held at the Ministry of Finance (MoF) headquarters on Sunday.

This significant gathering brought together key stakeholders to engage in an in-depth dialogue on enhancing financial governance in Somalia.

The meeting provided a platform for comprehensive discussions on several critical topics aimed at improving the nation’s fiscal health.

Key areas of focus included strategies to boost domestic revenue generation, improve procurement processes, and strengthen the public financial management systems within the country.

These discussions are part of the government’s broader efforts to improve efficiency, transparency, and accountability in Somalia’s financial systems.

Minister Egeh emphasized the importance of addressing these issues to foster economic growth and stability. He reiterated the government’s commitment to reforming financial governance mechanisms, enhancing institutional capacity, and improving the overall effectiveness of public financial management.

The gathering also saw contributions from various stakeholders, including experts, policymakers, and representatives from international organizations, all of whom stressed the need for continued collaboration to achieve these ambitious goals.

The meeting served as an important step towards Somalia’s goal of ensuring a more sustainable and transparent financial future.