On Sunday, the Commissioner of the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), Mahamuud Moallim Abdulle, hosted senior executive directors from SOS Germany and SOS Somalia in his office to discuss critical issues facing Somalia’s humanitarian landscape.

The high-level meeting focused on strengthening ongoing collaboration between the organizations and addressing the growing challenges in the country.

During the discussions, the Commissioner emphasized the escalating need for comprehensive support across various sectors, particularly in food security, healthcare, and shelter.

He underscored that recent climate events, coupled with conflict-driven displacements, have exacerbated the country’s humanitarian crisis.

The meeting highlighted the urgency of coordinated efforts to provide assistance to vulnerable communities affected by these crises.

The Commissioner reiterated that continued partnership with international organizations like SOS Germany and SOS Somalia is vital in meeting the pressing needs of those affected by the ongoing challenges in the region.

As Somalia faces unprecedented displacement and humanitarian challenges, the Commissioner expressed hope that these discussions would lead to tangible outcomes in the form of strengthened collaborations and increased aid for the most vulnerable populations.