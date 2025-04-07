**Prime Minister of Somalia Hosts Acting Ambassador of China to Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Ties and Cooperation**

The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Hamza Abdi Barre, received Mr. Chen Wendi, the Charge d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Somalia at his office in Mogadishu.

The discussions focused on further strengthening the longstanding bilateral relations between Somalia and China, with a particular emphasis on expanding cooperation across various sectors, including humanitarian aid and development initiatives.

Prime Minister Barre and Ambassador Chen engaged in a detailed dialogue regarding the continued partnership between the two countries, exploring avenues for deepening cooperation in key areas such as infrastructure development, trade, and humanitarian support.

Both leaders underscored the importance of China’s ongoing assistance to Somalia, particularly in addressing the urgent needs of the Somali population in sectors such as healthcare, education, and social services.

The Prime Minister expressed his deep appreciation for China’s unwavering support to Somalia, highlighting the vital role that China has played in Somalia’s post-conflict recovery and its contributions to national development.

He emphasized that enhancing cooperation with China will be instrumental in achieving Somalia’s long-term development goals and ensuring the well-being of its citizens.

In return, Ambassador Chen reiterated China’s commitment to strengthening its ties with Somalia, noting that the People’s Republic of China remains dedicated to supporting Somalia’s growth and stability.

He also emphasized the importance of continued collaboration in various fields, including infrastructure, economic development, and humanitarian aid, to foster mutual prosperity.

The meeting concluded with both parties expressing optimism about the future of Somali-Chinese relations and a shared commitment to building a more robust partnership that benefits both nations.

Prime Minister Barre and Ambassador Chen agreed to work closely together to identify new areas of collaboration and to ensure that the assistance provided by China effectively meets the needs of the Somali people.

This meeting reflects the growing cooperation between Somalia and China, which continues to play a key role in Somalia’s development trajectory, particularly in the context of rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure and improving the livelihoods of its people.