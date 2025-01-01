The government of Burundi says it has completely withdrawn from the African Union Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), citing a significant dispute over the number of troops allocated to the mission.

Burundi in a statement deemed the decision to allocate only 1,041 soldiers to the mission—far fewer than the 2,000 it had requested—as a betrayal by Somalia.

The issue came to light following a letter dated December 26, sent by Somalia’s Minister of Defense, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, to his Burundian counterpart, confirming the decision which led to the withdrawal of Burundian troops from the operation.

A senior Burundian government official, who requested to remain anonymous, spoke to Ugandan media, criticizing Somalia’s decision.

The official described the move as “treasonous” and a betrayal, particularly in light of Burundi’s significant contributions to the fight against the Al-Shabaab terrorist group.

Since 2007, Burundi has played an active role in Somalia’s security, initially as part of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and later in the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS). The country’s initial contribution was 5,400 soldiers.

A Burundian diplomat expressed deep disappointment, stating that the Somali decision was insulting, and called for an apology from Somalia.

The new operation, which is scheduled to begin in January 2025, will involve a smaller force of 12,626 soldiers, including 1,040 police officers. Somalia has also confirmed bilateral agreements with contributing countries for the mission.

Finally, Somalia’s Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations, Mohamed Yusuf, emphasized the importance of these agreements in continuing the fight against Al-Shabaab, while Somalia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Macallin Fiqi, acknowledged the sacrifices made by Burundi, noting that it will be remembered in Somali history.