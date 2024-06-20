ATMIS today handed over the Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Jowhar Town to the Somali Security Forces (SSF) as part of the Phase 3 Drawdown.

ATMIS Military Chief Engineer, Col. Suleiman Ibrahim, assured Somali people that there will be no security vacuum during the troop drawdown. He praised the dedication & sacrifices made by both the #SSF & the outgoing ATMIS Burundi contingent in stabilizing the region.

The Chief of the UNSOS Transition Planning Cell, Patrick Duah, highlighted UNSOS’s essential logistical & capacity-building role in supporting the SSF & ATMIS troops throughout the security transition process. He announced that UNSOS had provided SNA force.

with vital equipment, including generators, water treatment plants, & solar panels, to enhance camp utility & life support.

Key officials, including ATMIS Sector 5 Commander Col. Oscar Hatugimana, Hirshabelle State Minister of Finance Abdirahman Ciise Dadow, & SNA Commander for the Middle Shabelle region, Brig. Gen. Ibrahim Yusuf Nuur, attended the handover ceremony.