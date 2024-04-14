ATMIS Burundi National Defence contingent backed by SNA forces conduct joint patrols on the Mahaday-Buurne Main Supply Route (MSR).

African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) Burundi National Defence Forces in collaboration with the Somali National Army troops conducted joint patrol on the Mahaday-Buurne Main Supply Route (MSR).

The joint patrol was purposely meant to secure the area and prevent Al-Shabab attacks on Mukurutu village South West of Mahaday Forward Operating Base (FOB).

Burundi National Defence Forces (BNDF) Commander, Maj. Ngendangezwa Masudi emphasised the operation was to deter Al Shabaab attacks on Mahaday & Burne FOBs, urging villagers to share information on illegal armed groups.

SNA Commander, Lt. Asouman Adessa praised the collaborative effort, pledging to strengthen security cooperation with ATMIS against Al Shabaab.

ATMIS and SNA forces have recently bolstered joint operations aimed at flushing out remnants of Al-Shabab from various areas across the country and forestall peace and stability.

