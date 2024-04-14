Foreign Affairs Minister meets with Finnish Envoy to discuss bolstering Somali-Finnish Relations

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Amb. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, received on Sunday in his office at the ministry, the Special Envoy on Peace Mediation in the Horn of Africa at the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Suldaan Said Ahmed, and discussed with him the strengthening of bilateral relations and cooperation between the two friendly countries.

The meeting discussed various critical issues including strengthening cooperation between the two sides in areas mutually beneficial to both sides.

The meeting also addressed regional and international developments of shared interest, highlighting the commitment of both parties to collaborate on peace and stability initiatives.

The Special Envoy congratulated Minister for his appointment to the Foreign Affairs docket emphasizing the importance of closer cooperation in the future to foster peace and stability in the region.

Minister Fiqi on his part expressed gratitude to the Special Representative for the meeting underscoring Somalia’s Federal Government unwavering commitment to bolstering peace in the Horn of African Nation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

