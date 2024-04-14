SODMA holds meeting to discuss strategizing for the upcoming spring rains and expedition of the agency’s work

Somali National Disaster Management Agency (SODMA) on Saturday convened their routine meeting at the agency’s offices in the capital Mogadishu.

Commissioner Mahamuud Moallim Abdulle presided over the meeting that discussed various critical issues pertinent to the activities of the agency.

The meeting primarily centered on strategizing for the Spring rains and addressing the potential humanitarian challenges that may arise due to floods caused by these rains.

During the meeting, emphasis was placed on the significance of making necessary preparations for the upcoming Spring rains (Gu’), taking into consideration the valuable lessons learnt from the last rainy season in 2023 which was marked by the devastating ElNino floods.

Additionally, the gathering deliberated on expediting the agency’s work and ensuring timely completion of ongoing projects.

The Agency’s regular meeting was graced by the presence of esteemed heads, including the Deputy Commissioner, department directors, and consultants.

