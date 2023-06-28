Al-Shabaab Militant Surrenders to Somali National Army in Baidoa

In a significant development, a member of the Al-Shabaab militia group has surrendered to the Somali National Army forces in Baidoa, the administrative capital of the Southwest state of Somalia.

The militant, identified as Ali Ibrahim Abdi, also known as Ali Garabey, is believed to have been a key member of the terror organization and is also believed to have been involved in several attacks in Bay and Gedo regions.

Ali’s decision to defect from the terrorist outfit highlights the growing disillusionment among many Al-Shabaab fighters who have become disenchanted with the group’s brutal tactics and the suffering inflicted upon the citizens of Somalia.

Ali, who spoke to military officials, expressed his concern about the harm caused by the militants and made a plea to fighters still under the Al-Shabaab to surrender to the Somali Army.

“I have seen the suffering of our people and I cannot continue to be part of this,” said Ali. “I urge my fellow fighters to join me in surrendering to the Somali Army so that we can work together to stabilize Somalia and build a better future for our country.”

The surrender of Ali is a significant blow to Al-Shabaab, which has been waging a violent insurgency in Somalia for over a decade.

The group has been responsible for numerous attacks on civilians and government targets, as well as the recruitment of child soldiers and the imposition of strict Islamic law in areas under its control.

The Somali government has been working to combat the threat posed by Al-Shabaab, with the support of African Union peacekeeping forces and international partners. The surrender of Ali is a testament to the effectiveness of these efforts and sends a strong message to other militants that they can no longer operate with impunity.

“We welcome Ali’s decision to surrender and urge other Al-Shabaab fighters to follow his example,” said a military official. “We are committed to ensuring that Somalia remains a peaceful and stable country, and we call on all Somalis to support our efforts.”

The surrender of Ali is a positive development for Somalia and underscores the importance of continued efforts to combat terrorism and promote peace and stability in the region.

