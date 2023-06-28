AU Peacekeepers Hand Over Military Bases to Somalia Ahead of Planned Withdrawal

African Union peacekeepers on Tuesday handed over several key military bases in the Middle Shabelle region to Somalia’s army ahead of a scheduled withdrawal of 2,000 soldiers from the war-torn Horn of Africa nation.

In a ceremony, the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) handed over military camps in Mirtaqwo, Haji Ali, and Adale towns in the Middle Shabelle region.

The commander of the Somali army’s 27th division Saney Abdulle and AU military officials were present at the event.

The handover of the military bases marks a significant milestone in Somalia’s efforts to take over security responsibility from the African Union peacekeepers and underscores the progress that has been made in recent years in building the capacity of the Somali security forces.

The African Union peacekeepers have been in Somalia for the last 15 years, fighting Al-Shabaab insurgents and providing security for the government and its institutions. This latest handover of military bases is part of a broader plan to gradually transfer security responsibility to the Somali National Army, as the African Union prepares to withdraw its troops from Somalia.

The withdrawal of the African Union peacekeepers has been a long-standing demand of the Somali government, which has been working to build a capable and professional security force to take over from the African Union troops.

The handover of the military bases is a testament to the efforts of the Somali government and its international partners to build a strong and effective security force.

Speaking at the ceremony, the commander of the Somali army’s 27th division Saney Abdulle expressed his gratitude to the African Union peacekeepers for their support and assistance in building the capacity of the Somali security forces.

“We are grateful to the African Union peacekeepers for their support and assistance in building our capacity. We are now ready to take over security responsibility for our country and protect our citizens,” said Abdulle.

The withdrawal of the African Union peacekeepers will be a significant challenge for the Somali government, as it takes on the responsibility of providing security for its citizens. However, the handover of the military bases is a positive step forward and a sign of the progress that has been made in recent years.

The Somali government has called on its international partners to continue to support its efforts to build a strong and effective security force, as it takes on the responsibility of providing security for its citizens.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

