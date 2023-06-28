Somali President Vows to Eradicate Corruption and Combat Terrorism in Eid al-Adha Address

In his Eid al-Adha address to the Somali people, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud conveyed a heartfelt message and addressed various pressing issues, including the threat of terrorism and the abuse of public resources.

The President expressed his commitment to eradicating corruption, emphasizing that he would spare no effort in combating the scourge.

“The Somali government cannot tolerate the small number of individuals who exploit the vulnerability of our people and build homes in Turkey and Nairobi using ill-gotten wealth. I swear to God that I will never accept this. May God protect us from those who lack morality and exploit our nation,” President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said.

The President’s remarks come at a time when corruption in Somalia has reached alarming levels, with reports of embezzlement and misappropriation of public funds by government officials and private sector actors making headlines on a regular basis.

These actions have not only eroded public trust in government institutions but have also hindered economic development and impacted the livelihoods of ordinary citizens.

President Mohamud also addressed the issue of terrorism, urging community leaders and authorities responsible for community affairs to stand against those who undermine the country’s stability and security through terrorism and corruption.

“The person whom God has blessed with honor will never engage in corruption. It is a disgraceful act that defies our values. Today, I have gained the pride of defeating terrorism. Wherever money is being misappropriated, the person benefiting from it is a thief. Such individuals do not serve the nation. If they want to work, they should go to school and gain knowledge. Don’t open your doors to a thief in the morning,” President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud stated.

The President’s strong stance on corruption and terrorism is a welcome development, particularly given his status as a respected leader in the region. His commitment to holding corrupt individuals accountable for their actions sends a strong message to those who engage in corrupt practices that they will be held responsible, no matter how powerful or influential they may be.

The President’s comments also underscore the need for a comprehensive approach to tackling corruption and terrorism, one that involves not only law enforcement agencies but also civil society organizations and the private sector.

As President Mohamud noted in his address, “Our nation deserves better than corrupt officials and terrorists who seek to undermine our progress and development. We must all work together to root out these evils and ensure that Somalia becomes a beacon of hope and prosperity for all its people.”

It is a sentiment that should resonate with all Somalis, and indeed with all citizens of the world who seek a better, more peaceful future for themselves and their communities.

