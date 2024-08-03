A deadly attack by al-Shabaab militants at Liido Beach in Mogadishu has resulted in the death of over 32 people and left more than 60 others injured.

The assault began on Friday evening when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive vest at the Beach View Hotel, followed by gunmen storming the premises.

The attackers were members of al-Shabaab, an al-Qaida affiliate in East Africa.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Police spokesman Abdifatah Adan Hassan confirmed that there were four militants involved, one of whom initiated the attack with a suicide bombing, and security forces neutralized the remaining three.

The attack took place on Friday evening, with the initial explosion occurring at the Beach View Hotel. Security forces responded promptly, neutralizing the attackers and evacuating civilians from the area.

The incident occurred at Liido Beach in Mogadishu, a popular location for civilians and not a military base, highlighting the attackers’ intent to target non-combatants.

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack through its radio station, continuing its campaign of violence aimed at destabilizing Somalia and spreading terror among civilians.

The attack began with a suicide bomber detonating an explosive vest at the Beach View Hotel. Following the explosion, gunmen stormed the hotel. Security forces intervened, neutralizing the attackers and safely defusing an explosive-laden vehicle parked nearby. Hospitals in Mogadishu, including Kaalkaal, Somali Sudanese, and Erdogan, have reported receiving many injured individuals and are appealing for blood donations.

Puntland President Saed Abdullahi Deni expressed his condolences, condemning the attack and mourning the loss of innocent lives. There has been no official statement from the Federal Government of Somalia as of yet.