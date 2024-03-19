ATMIS head tours Dhobley town to assess the mission activities in Jubbaland State

The Special Representative of the African Union Commission (SRCC) and the Head of African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS, Amb. Souef Mohamed El-amine on Monday paid a visit visit to Dhobley town in Gedo region .

The main purpose of the visit by the ATMIS head was to familiarise himself with the Mission’s activities in Jubbaland State.

During his field visit, Amb. Mohamed commended ATMIS Kenya Defence Forces troops for their pivotal role in maintaining peace and stability and contributing significantly to environmental conservation in Somalia.

He further emphasised capacity-building for the Somali Security Forces to facilitate a smooth transition as the African Union Peace Mission winds up its duties in the Horn of Africa Nation.

According to a statement from ATMIS, Amb. Souef also toured Level II Hospital in Dhobley Camp in a bid to assess its status where he recognised its critical role in providing medical services to troops and area residents.

ATMIS Deputy Force Commander Maj. Gen. Peter Muteti, Police Commissioner Hillary Sao Kanu, and other senior officials accompaned the Special AU Envoy.

Kenya Defence Forces has the largest troops presence in Jubbaland State where they have significantly helped maintain and restore peace and stability in the regional State which was previously characterised by rampant cases of insecurity and insurgency.

The KDF troops also provide humanitarian support to the vulnerable Somali people living in the State as part of their Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) to enhance cooperation with the members of the public undsr their areas of jurisdiction

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

