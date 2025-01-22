Mogadishu Mayor and Governor of Banadir Region, Mr. Mohamed Ahmed Amir, today welcomed the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Somalia, Mr. Mohamed bin Ahmed Almuwallad, to his office.

The meeting served as an opportunity for both sides to discuss the strengthening of bilateral relations and deepening cooperation on key development issues.

Accompanied by the Deputy Governor for Social Affairs of Banadir Region, Mr. Abdikafi Osman Mohamed, the two officials focused on several critical areas of collaboration.

Among the key topics discussed were the acceleration of support for development projects aimed at improving the infrastructure of the Somali capital, as well as the creation of job opportunities for the youth.

The discussions also included the establishment of vocational training centers to equip young Somalis with essential skills for employment and entrepreneurship.

Additionally, the meeting touched upon revitalizing previous agreements between Mogadishu and Saudi Arabian cities.

The goal is to enhance exchange programs, foster business partnerships, and continue building upon the historical ties between Somalia and Saudi Arabia.

Governor Mohamed Ahmed Amir took the opportunity to express his deep appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s continued support for Somalia, particularly in the development of Mogadishu.

He acknowledged the Kingdom’s pivotal role in supporting the Somali government’s efforts in various sectors, including economic development, security, and humanitarian assistance.

The Governor reiterated the commitment of the Banadir Regional Government to strengthening its partnership with Saudi Arabia, emphasizing that such collaborations will play a significant role in the long-term growth and stability of Mogadishu and Somalia as a whole.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing their mutual commitment to continuing and expanding the strategic cooperation between Somalia and Saudi Arabia, with a focus on sustainable development, job creation, and strengthening social services for the Somali people.