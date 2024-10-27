The Somali government has issued a strong condemnation of Israel’s recent overnight attacks on military sites in Iran, characterizing the military action as a violation of Iran’s sovereignty and a breach of international law.

In a statement released on Saturday, Somalia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs articulated its grave concerns over the escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, highlighting the potential for destabilization in an already volatile region.

In the wake of these military strikes, which reportedly targeted approximately 20 sites across the Iranian provinces of Ilam, Khuzestan, and Tehran, the Ministry emphasized that further escalation is not a solution but rather a threat to peace and security in the region.

“Somalia renews its demand to the international community and the Security Council to bear their responsibilities in halting practices that threaten the region’s future,” the statement read. “It also stresses the need for serious measures to secure regional stability and peace in line with international laws and treaties.”

The Israeli military’s operation reportedly resulted in the deaths of four Iranian soldiers, although military officials from Iran claimed that the strikes only caused limited damage.

This claim is particularly alarming, given the Iranian military’s prior warnings that any such actions by Israel would provoke a “harsher response.” As tensions mount, the potential for retaliatory measures from Iran raises serious concerns about the ramifications of the strikes, which could further destabilize the region.

The backdrop of this incident is the longstanding conflict between Israel and Iran, rooted in deep political and ideological divisions. Israel perceives Iran as a major threat to its national security, citing Tehran’s support for militant groups in Lebanon, Syria, and the Gaza Strip, as well as its nuclear ambitions. On the other hand, Iran views Israel’s military actions as aggressive provocations that jeopardize its sovereignty and territorial integrity.