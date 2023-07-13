17 Al-Shabaab militants killed in security forces operation in Weel-Maarow village

The Somali regional intelligence agency in Jubaland has reported that security forces conducted an operation in the vicinity of Weel-Maarow village on Wednesday evening, resulting in the killing of 17 militants.

The agency released photos found on the telephones of the dead militants, alleging that some of them were Kenyans and Ethiopian al-Shabaab fighters.

According to the agency, the security forces launched the operation following a tip-off about a gathering of militants in the area. The operation was reportedly successful, with the security forces neutralizing the militants and preventing them from carrying out any attacks.

The photos released by the agency show the militants in military fatigues, holding weapons and posing with al-Shabaab flags. The agency also released a statement, condemning the militants’ attempted attacks and reaffirming the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its citizens.

This operation comes in the wake of a suicide attack on government forces near Weel-Maarow, north of Kismayo, on Tuesday. Several regional soldiers, including a commander, Siyaad Sandhere, were killed in the attack.

The attack is believed to have been carried out by al-Shabaab militants, who have been attempting to destabilize the region and undermine the government’s efforts to maintain peace and security. Over the years, the group has carried out numerous attacks on military and civilian targets in Somalia, causing widespread destruction and loss of life.

The Somali government, with the support of its international partners, has been working tirelessly to combat the threat posed by al-Shabaab and other extremist groups in the region. The security forces have been conducting operations to dismantle al-Shabaab networks and prevent them from carrying out attacks.

The successful operation in Weel-Maarow village is a testament to the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its citizens.

The government has called on the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the security forces.

