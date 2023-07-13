PM Hamza hosts former premiers for consultation meeting

In what has been described as a significant move towards fostering unity and collaboration among past and present leaders in Somalia, Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre hosted a consultation meeting at his residence in Mogadishu on Wednesday night.

The meeting was attended by two former Prime Ministers, Dr. Abdiwali Mohamed Ali Gas and Omar Abdirashid Ali Sharmarke.

The primary focus of the meeting was to provide the former Prime Ministers with a comprehensive update on the government’s accomplishments, particularly in counterterrorism operations, debt relief programs, lifting the arms embargo, and assuming security responsibilities from the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre highlighted the government’s efforts in combating terrorism and securing the country’s peace and stability. He also emphasized the government’s commitment to promoting economic growth and development.

The two former Prime Ministers expressed their support for the government’s key initiatives and encouraged government leaders to intensify efforts to liberate the country from al-Shabab before the upcoming elections. They also called on the current leadership to prioritize unity and collaboration among political actors in the country.

Dr. Abdiwali Mohamed Ali Gas and Omar Abdirashid Ali Sharmarke are among the distinguished former leaders and politicians participating in the consultation meeting in Mogadishu. The meeting is part of a broader initiative aimed at engaging with the current leaders of the Federal Government to promote unity and collaboration among political actors in Somalia.

The meeting was held against the backdrop of increasing political tensions and security challenges in the country. Somalia has been grappling with political instability and insecurity for many years, with the al-Shabab militant group continuing to launch deadly attacks across the country.

