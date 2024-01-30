Visiting AU Political Peace and Security representatives met with senior Somali Police officials in Mogadishu

The visiting high delegation from the African Union Political Affairs Peace and Security on Tuesday held meeting with senior officials from Somali Police Force (SPF), led by Deputy Commissioner Gen. Osman Abdullahi (Kaniif) in the capital Mogadishu.

They discussed various pivotal issues including strengthening cooperation between the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia ( ATMIS) and the Somali Police in the war against Al-Shabaab militant group that has been wreaking havoc in the East African country.

They also deliberated the ongoing transition and phase 3 drawdown of the African peace keepers troops from Somalia in line with the United Nations Security resolution mandating the withdrawal of the troops from Somalia.

Discussion also focused on planning for post- ATMIS security arrangements and ensuring the stability of the areas left behind by the peace mission for future posterity.

The AU top officials commended the Somali government for its continued enhanced operations against Al-Shabaab which have gained momentum across the country.

Gen. Kanif on his part expressed gratitude to the AU political affairs representatives for their visit to the country and emphasized Somalia’s commitment to taking over security responsibilities from ATMIS and maintaining the stability of the areas withdrawn by ATMIS soldiers.

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) handed over seven Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) to the Somali National Army (SNA) on Monday as part of Phase 2 drawdown of ATMIS forces in the country.

