President Mohamud meets his Eritrean counterpart Isasais Afwerki in Rome, Italy to discuss bolstering bilateral relations

Somali Federal Government President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud who is in Rome, Italy for an official working visit held meeting with his Eritrean Counterpart, Isaias Afwerk in Rome, held a meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Isasais Afwerki on the sidelines of the Italy-Africa Summit.

The two leaders discussed a wide range of issues including strengthening and enhancing the existing bilateral ties between the two countries.

They also deeply deliberate on the current regional issues bedevilling the Horn of Africa region from security to the political sphere.

Both heads of State underscored the significance of closer cooperation between the two nations in different areas primarily security and stability and defence.

The meeting comes a fortnight after President Mohamud travelled to Asmara, Eritrea where he held discussions with Arab league leaders, scholars and even President Afwerki on ways of bolstering collaboration in the field of security, fight against Al-Shabaab and bilateral relations.

Eritrea supports Somalia in providing training to Somalia National Army cadets and other components of the security in the quest for the Horn of Africa Nation to establish itself and defeat terrorism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

