Violent clash erupts in Mogadishu’s Deynile district between police and Army forces

More details have emerged from a fierce fight that took place last night in certain parts of Mogadishu, disrupting the public.

The clash occurred in the Haanta Dheer neighbourhood of the Dayniile district, pitting the Somali police force against the Somali army.

According to reports, the conflict stemmed from a land dispute, with the police ordering civilians to vacate the area.

Subsequently, additional armed military forces arrived at the scene and engaged in combat with the Somali police forces assigned to evacuate the residents.

Eyewitnesses have confirmed that the battle lasted for hours, marked by the sound of exchanged gunfire between the two opposing sides.

The extent of the damage caused by the confrontation remains unclear, as the incident unfolded during nighttime. Fortunately, the situation has now stabilized.

This is not the first instance of government forces engaging in combat in this particular area. Similar incidents have occurred multiple times in the past, resulting in casualties and injuries.

There have been no official statements issued by the Dayniile district administration or Somali security officials regarding the conflict. T

