President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud commends Somali security forces for eradicating Al-Shabaab

Somalia Federal Government President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has commended the security forces for their pivotal role in the eradication of Al-Shabab militant group from key towns including the capital Mogadishu.

Addressing members of Parliament from both chambers of the Federal Parliament on Sunday evening for a dinner hosted at the Presidential Palace, Villa Somalia, President Mohamud said the Somali National Army and other components of the security apparatus have significantly contributed to the peace and stability of the Horn of Africa Nation that has been grappling with decades of civil turmoil and arbitrary manslaughter since 1991.

The President said that the Somali soldiers have paid the ultimate price to die for the Nation referring to a case in point of Abdi Mohamed Sulnuuge, a member of the Turkish trained elite Gorgor forces who was killed in the frontiines in Mudug region on Saturday.

Mohamud highlighted that the sacrifices of the security forces to exterminate the Islamist group from the country have led to a peace of mind for Somali people who previously feared to walk freely in Mogadishu and across the other parts of the Nation.

” Our sons and daughters have paid the ultimate price by dying for this Nation in their quest to eradicate and combat with extremism. A case in point is General Sulnuuge who was killed during military operations against the enemy in the outskirts of the country.” said President Mohamud.

He specifically mourned the death of Major Gen. Sulnuuge whom he described as a brave and valiant soldier who remarkably contributed to the successes against terrorism.

“We ask Allah to greet him janatul Firdows and the family the fortitude to bear his sudden death.” said the President.

The remarks by the Head of State comes amid intensified military onslaughts against the Al-Qaeda affiliate insurgents in the entire country.

Since the beginning of the offensive against Al-Shabaab in June last year, Somalia has made significant progress in the fight against the terror group.

The government have successfully removed and captured multiple strategic towns including the recently liberated Aad town in Mudug region.

Several key and high profile militants group have surrendered to government forces with others losing their lives in hundreds in joint operations conducted by Somali army, international partners and allied local forces.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

