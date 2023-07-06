US$43 million allocated to tackle impact of drought in Somalia

For the benefit of communities in Somalia affected by the drought, the Somalia Humanitarian Fund (SHF) has allocated US$25 million. Furthermore, as part of its global “famine prevention” allocation, the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) handed Somalia $18 million. In support of the 2023 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), the two complementary pooled fund allocations totaling $43 million address the effects of drought and food insecurity. The situation is still extremely concerning, with about 8.25 million people (or 50% of Somalia’s population) in need of humanitarian and protection assistance and more than 3.2 million people displaced, according to humanitarian agencies in Somalia. Famine was avoided in 2022 thanks to a concerted scale-up of the aid response.

They also point out that persistent extreme and long-lasting conditions, particularly for the most vulnerable, continue to exacerbate needs and safety risks. “The SHF and CERF allocations target difficult-to-access rural areas in Bay, Lower, and Middle Shabelle, which are major sources of displacement, in an effort to strengthen the response in areas where the risk of famine persists and minimize further displacements.” The CERF grant will supplement that funding by enhancing recovery efforts in drought-prone areas, which will lessen the impact of the drought and associated protection risks. According to SHF, local nonprofits will receive 71% of its funding in 2023.

“This allocation is a testament to our commitment to supporting the people of Somalia. We need to do more, hence our continued appeal to our donors and partners for additional and timely support to Somalia to sustain the response and retain gains made,” said George Conway, Deputy Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Somalia ad interim.

