UNICEF officials sensitize children on flood response in Kismayo town

Officials from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have carried out a sensitization program for thousands of high school children from Somalia on outbreak response.

UNICEF in a statement said, they sensitized 1,500 high school children in Jubbaland’s administrative capital on different aspects of natural calamity response including El-Nino induced floods response.

The UNICEF staff also encouraged the students to play positive and pivotal roles in their respective communities and society at large.

Jubbaland State is among the regional Federal Member States that have been severely impacted by the flooding which have devastated homes and disrupted livelihoods.

In Kismayo town, the floods have severely ravaged residential homes including Internally Displaced camps in the outskirts of the town leaving an already fragile population on the verge of being exposed to water borne diseases and lack of shelter.

The floods also extensively damaged the Baardhere bridge cutting the supply of essential needs like food, medical assistance and shelter.

