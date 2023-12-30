UK government welcomes resumption of Somalia-Somaliland talks

United Kingdom has voiced support for the recent dialogue between Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and his Somaliland counterpart Muse Bihi Abdi in Djibouti.

A statement from the UK Embassy in Somalia expressed support for the two days talks that transpired between the two leaders.

The British government recognized the importance of the communique issued by Somalia and Somaliland underscoring its unwavering commitment for the successful conclusion of the dialogue.

The statement posted on its X handle formerly known as Twitter added that the dialogue is a significant step towards reconciliation “We welcome the announcement after important talks between the Presidents of Somalia and Somaliland, Hassan Sh. Mohamud and Muse Bihi Abdi in Djibouti, it is an important step towards reconciliation.”

The two day talks between Somalia and Somaliland leaders spearheaded by Djibouti President Ismael Omar Guelleh culminated into the both sides agreeing to reignite resumption of stalled talks between both sides.

The UK’s statement positively highlights the significance of resolving the long-standing diplomatic row between Somalia and Somaliland which have in recent years escalated in to a full blown crisis following the decision by the Federal government to acknowledge the secession of SSC-Khatumo from the breakaway region.

