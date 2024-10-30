The UN Security Council voted on Wednesday to initiate a two-year withdrawal of its political mission in Somalia, which has operated in the country for more than a decade.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) was established in 2013 to assist Somali authorities in their transition to democracy and the rule of law following over 20 years of conflict involving militias, Islamist groups, and criminal gangs.

The decision comes as President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud continues to navigate the complex landscape of chronic instability that has long plagued Somalia.

His government initially requested the Security Council to end the assistance mission’s mandate when it expires in October. However, recognizing the need for a more structured transition, the request was later modified to propose a two-year withdrawal period.

On Wednesday, the Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution to support this transition, paving the way for UNSOM to conclude its mission by October 31, 2026. Moving forward, UNSOM will be rebranded as the UN Transitional Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNTMIS).

During the first year of this transition, the mission will prioritize conducting free and fair elections and safeguarding human rights, with plans to transfer certain responsibilities to Somali authorities by the end of the year.

This phased approach aims to ensure a stable handover of duties as Somalia seeks to strengthen its governance structures.

UN missions operate only with the consent of the host nation, and in recent years, the organization has faced increasing hostility, particularly in Africa.

This withdrawal signals a critical moment for Somalia, which continues to grapple with various challenges as it strives for lasting peace and stability. The international community will be closely monitoring the transition to assess its impact on the country’s future.