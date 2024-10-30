On Thursday, Somalia’s Ministry of Fisheries and Blue Economy entered into a transformative agreement with Abu Dhabi PORTS Group to overhaul the nation’s fisheries and port infrastructure.

This historic memorandum of understanding (MoU), recently ratified by Somalia’s Council of Ministers, promises to usher in a new era of stability and growth along the Somali coastline, which has been long affected by decades of conflict.

The partnership outlines plans to modernize fishing facilities, enhance port infrastructure, and establish vocational training programs tailored for Somali fishermen. Key initiatives include the construction of new fishing ports, implementing marine monitoring systems, and developing training centres—all designed to bolster the coastal economy in regions like Puntland and Galmudug, where fishing remains a vital livelihood.

“Our objective is simple yet profound,” said Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, CEO of Abu Dhabi PORTS Group. “By collaborating with Somalia to develop essential infrastructure, we’re fostering sustainable growth, empowering local communities, and creating new economic opportunities in the fishing sector.” The UAE-based company has a robust track record in African and Asian port management, with successful projects spanning Egypt, Angola, Tanzania, and Pakistan.

The agreement gained momentum during a July cabinet meeting when Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre ratified the MoU, emphasizing the intent to enhance Somalia’s maritime capabilities, although specific details were initially withheld.

For Somalia, this partnership represents an important moment according to the Minister of Fisheries and Blue Economy Ahmed Hassan Adam.

“Investment in our people and our resources,” noting its potential to enhance economic stability and resilience along the coast. “This isn’t just about financial support; it’s about laying a foundation for sustainable growth and creating opportunities for our communities,” Adam stated.

With the UAE expanding its footprint in Africa, Abu Dhabi PORTS Group is positioned as a leader in regional trade and logistics.

Somalia’s strategic location along the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden enhances the importance of this partnership, intertwining economic development with security and geopolitical influence.

While the financial details of the agreement remain confidential, both parties have emphasized a commitment to transparency and mutual benefit, heralding a new chapter for Somalia’s maritime and economic landscape.