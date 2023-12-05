UN agency for Humanitarian Affairs ( OCHA) says death toll from Somalia’s floods has risen to 110 and displaced over 2 million people

The UN humanitarian agency has confirmed that at least 110 Somali people have died and affected more than 2.4 million others ravaged by the ongoing El Nino rains that have wreaked in Somalia.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in a statement on Sunday clarified that the floods which have devastated the Horn of Africa Nation has left over million people marooned promoting the delivery of supplies to the affected victims.

OCHA added that 37 rescue boats have been dispatched to the people trapped by raging flood water in Hirshabelle and Jubbaland States.

“At least 37 boats have been deployed to deliver supplies or evacuate tens of thousands of people who are trapped by flood water in 10 locations in Hirshabelle and Jubaland states,” said OCHA.

According to the UN body , concerns have been raised over the likelihood of spread of water-borne diseases with suspected cases of Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD)/cholera being reported in Hirshabelle and Galmudug states.

It added that the outbreak will pose a serious challenge to the communities already affected by limited healthcare facilities.

OCHA further emphasized that humanitarian agencies, local authorities and communities have stepped in and helped at least 820,000 people representing about 30 per cent of those affected with shelter, food, water, medicines, protection, sandbags and other basic necessities.

The intense rains caused by the El Nino and Indian Ocean Dipole weather phenomenon that have pounded the Horn of Africa Nation since October have unleashed widespread flash floods that have caused massive displacement of people and marooned homes.

Somali leaders have echoed calls for enhanced humanitarian support to the Somali people affected by the flood situation.

