The village of Muraale, located between Qoryoley and Jannaale in the Lower Shabelle region, was thrown into mourning following a tragic incident that claimed the lives of over 20 children.

The incident involved the accidental explosion of an unexploded ordinance that had been left behind in the area.

According to local residents, a rocket fired by the African Union Transition Mission (ATMIS) landed in the Degan District. The missile had fallen outside the area but did not explode initially. However, local children who were playing in the vicinity found the unexploded ordinance and brought it back to the village to play with.

The ordinance detonated, resulting in the loss of over 20 lives, mostly children and young adults. The incident has left the community in shock and mourning, as they struggle to come to terms with the sudden loss of their loved ones.

The use of unexploded ordinances in Somalia is a significant concern, as they pose a severe threat to the safety and well-being of civilians. These ordinances can remain active for extended periods, and if not disposed of appropriately, can cause significant harm to unsuspecting individuals who come into contact with them.

The incident in Muraale highlights the urgent need for increased efforts to clear unexploded ordinances from conflict zones.

Meanwhile, Al-Shabaab, a militant group active in the region, has accused foreign troops, specifically those from Uganda, of indiscriminately shelling civilian areas around Muraale. It is unclear whether these allegations have any basis in fact, but they highlight the ongoing security challenges in the region.

