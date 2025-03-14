In Mogadishu, many displaced individuals have shared their dire experiences of living under harsh conditions, revealing a troubling reality: the aid they are supposed to receive often fails to reach them, and is instead diverted by intermediaries.

The Disaster Management Agency (DMA) has reported that approximately 6 million people, including entire families, are at risk of famine unless immediate humanitarian assistance is provided. However, displaced families have claimed that the aid intended for them is frequently stolen, leaving them to fend for themselves.

Yusuf Luqmaan, a father displaced from Lower Shabelle due to drought, is one such individual. He recounted his experiences of aid diversion: “I’ve moved from several camps, and each time I saw the route of aid deliveries, whether food or materials like shelter and mattresses, they were redirected. After several days, we see the same supplies being sold in the markets,” he said.

Luqmaan explained that his daily work involves digging holes and burying rubbish, for which he earns a mere dollar per day. However, he often goes home emptyhanded. “Sometimes, I don’t get work at all,” he added.

In an attempt to better understand the situation, we visited Hamarweyne market, where we discovered that items intended for the needy were being sold. One small business owner, who preferred to remain anonymous, revealed that he buys ready-to-use therapeutic food with the logos of international aid groups from individuals who obtain the supplies from humanitarian agencies. He emphasized that he does not have a direct connection with the original suppliers. These therapeutic food items, typically meant for malnourished children, are being sold for $30–$35 per carton. This stark reality highlights how aid is diverted and sold instead of reaching the families it is intended to assist.

Sahro Sharif Mohamed, a mother of nine children, was displaced from Jowhar due to the ongoing conflict between the Somali government and Al-Shabaab. Her youngest child, just three years old, suffers from malnutrition. She described the agonizing situation: “My child was supposed to receive 35 pieces of biscuits per week, but I only get 9. Four or five of them I sell to feed the rest of my family, leaving my child with just 4.”

Another displaced woman, Anbiya Isaac, shared her experience of extreme deprivation: “There was a time I went for three days without food, and I did not receive any form of assistance—not even water.”

The Chairman of the Disaster Management Agency, Mohamud Ma’alin Abdulle, confirmed that aid diversion is a known issue, and investigations are currently underway. “We are aware of this issue, and it’s a possibility since aid passes through many hands. We are conducting a large-scale investigation into the situation,” Abdulle stated.

Attempts to contact aid agencies for comment on the diversion issue were unsuccessful, as they were unable to speak with us.

Potential Consequences of Aid Shortages

What happens if aid fails to reach the people who need it most? Shafi Sharif Mohamed, researcher and chairman of the Somali Researchers Association, warned of the disastrous consequences that could unfold. He explained, “The situation could worsen beyond expectations if the aid does not reach the people. This could lead to a greater need for food and resources, further exacerbating the situation, with devastating consequences for the Somali population.”

This crisis is compounded by the recent freezing of much foreign aid by the United States government, a critical source of support for Somalia. The U.S. government’s decision comes at a time when Somalia, which has relied heavily on foreign assistance, faces the threat of widespread famine. In 2024, USAID provided tens of millions of dollars in humanitarian assistance to Somalia, including an extra $29 million in December 2024 aimed at helping vulnerable households build resilience and improve food security.

As the situation grows increasingly dire, the need for transparency, accountability, and timely aid delivery has never been more urgent. Without immediate action, the impact on the Somali people could be catastrophic.

Kiin Fakat, Bilan Media