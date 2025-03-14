The Chairman of the National Electoral Commission and Boundaries of Somalia, Mr. Cabdikariim Axmed Xasan, attended the 9th Annual Forum of African Electoral Commissions held in Accra, Ghana.

The forum, which is a key event for electoral bodies across the African continent, provides a platform for sharing best practices and addressing critical electoral challenges.

This year’s forum focused on the issue of invalid ballots, specifically ballots that were not properly marked by voters. The theme of the forum was “All Votes Count,” emphasizing the importance of ensuring that every vote is accurately recorded and counted.

During the two-day conference, discussions will center on the underlying causes of spoiled ballots and the measures needed to address these issues to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of elections across Africa. Participants will also share insights and strategies to improve voter education and strengthen electoral systems to prevent the recurrence of such challenges.

The forum serves as an important opportunity for electoral authorities to collaborate and find solutions to common challenges, ultimately aiming to enhance the quality of elections across the African continent.