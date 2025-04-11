By Hinda Abdi Mohamoud

Chief editor of Bilan, Somalia’s first all-women media house

Mogadishu

“Three Years of Work, challenges, Patience & Success”

Three years ago, in a small office space, a small crew with a great goal came together. They simply shared the goal of giving voice to the voiceless and sharing the important stories; they had no idea where their journey would lead them.

Their objective has been clear from the start: deliver meaningful reports that connects with audiences worldwide and reaches Somali communities. And what began as a dream has now blossomed into a powerful media platform, making waves far beyond expectations.

In just three years, the team at Bilan has produced hundreds of impactful reports, videos, and talks shows. Their work spans vital topics including social issues, climate change, humanitarian crises, justices, culture, creativity, human rights, development, politics, women issues and youth.

they’ve told over 300 stories, often uncovering hidden narratives and bringing sensitive issues to light. These stories have ranged from the struggles of people living with HIV and individuals with albinism, to the realities of opioid overdose and drug addiction, and the heartbreaking accounts of mothers renting babies to beg or drugging children to survive drought and famine. They’ve also raised awareness about menstrual health education for the young girls in school.

These powerful stories have reached global audiences through collaborations with renowned international media outlets like BBC News, The Guardian, El País, The Missing Perspectives, new humanitarian, Avvenire and many more.

Recognition has come afterwards, Bilan won the One World Media Press Freedom Award, was nominated for the Nuremberg International Human Rights Award, and the Index on Censorship Freedom of Expression Award. Bilan’s Chief Editor has also been celebrated as one of BBC 100 Women list of 2024, a list given to influential and notable women across the globe.

But beyond awards and partnerships, Bilan’s greatest success lies in its people.

Talented individuals have joined the Bilan media and grown professionally. What started as an internship for some has evolved into full-time careers.Ifrah Isse, for instance, began her journey as an intern and now leads as the Head of Communications and Social Media.

“I started as a Bilan intern, and now I’m a full-time staff member, currently serving as the Head of Communications and Social Media.” Ifrah Isse Team members like Sadia Nour and Farhio echo this sense of pride and fulfillment. “I’m proud to be part of Bilan,” Sadia shares. “This journey has significantly improved my camera and editing skills,” Says Farhio Murad.

Daily lessons were learnt, and despite the numerous obstacles, the team’s determination never stopped.They faced difficulties with courage and poured their energy into finding creative solutions and serving their community through journalism.

Today, Bilan is more than just a media team. It is a community, driven by purpose and powered by a vision to transform media in Somalia. At its heart is a commitment to light the path for the next generation of women journalists.

“We’re not just telling stories, we’re building a legacy. Our work is opening doors for young women in journalism, and that’s the impact I’m most proud of.” Says Hinda Abdi Mohamoud, Chief Editor of Bilan media.

Bilan is Somalia’s first all-women media team. Funded by the European Union through UNDP and hosted by Dalsan Media Group, Bilan shines a light on the issues women care about and offers a platform for women’s voices.