Somalia’s South West State President, Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen, has on Monday received a high-level delegation led by the leaders of Arab Digital Company, a company specializing in the development and construction of ports.

The meeting at the presidential Palace in the capital Baidoa focussed on the construction abd development of the Barawe port.

President Laftagareen expressed gratitude to the visiting delegation for the meeting and underscored his administration’s unwavering commitment to transforming and constructing the port of Barawe which is a critical asset in the regional State.

The delegation thanked the State leader for the warm reception, reaffirming their unflinching support and work to constructing and revitalising the port of Barawe.

Barawe Port which is a historically significant port located in the coastal town of Barawe, in the South West State of Somalia, has long been an important hub for trade and maritime activities in the region.

Over the years, Barawe Port has faced challenges due to conflict and lack of infrastructure investment. However, recent initiatives, including involvement from companies like Arab Digital Company, are focused on modernizing and expanding the port’s facilities. This includes improving its capacity to handle larger vessels, upgrading the dock, and building additional infrastructure to support trade and logistics.

The construction of the port is expected to turn around the economy of not only South West State but the entire Somalia and could attract foreign investment, improving the overall economic prospects of the regional State.