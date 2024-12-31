The Deputy Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Salah Ahmed Jamaa has today paid a working visit to the Ministry of Defense in the capital Mogadishu.

The Deputy Prime Minister was welcomed by the Minister of Defense, Abdiqadir Mohamed Nur, and senior officials from the ministry.

The aim of his visit was to encourage the officers to bolster the ongoing efforts aimed at ensuring peace and stability in the country and supporting the Somali National Armed Forces in their unwavering determination and resolve to exterminate the outlawed Al-Shabaab militant group from the country.

During his visit, Salah received a briefing from the Ministry officials, who provided updates on the progress made in training and equipping the forces, as well as the challenges facing the efforts to strengthen national security.

The Deputy Prime Minister praised the officials and military leaders for their dedication to defending the country and combating the threats of terrorism.

“The Ministry of Defense is a key pillar in building a peaceful and prosperous future for Somalia. The Somali National Armed Forces are heroes who stand for the defense of the dignity and honor of the Somali people,” said Mr. Salah Jama.

Subsequently, the Deputy Prime Minister toured various departments of the Ministry, where he met and interacted with staff members and members of the armed forces, offering support and encouragement.

This visit is part of the Federal Government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the relationship between government institutions and ensure that national operations are carried out efficiently and effectively, with a focus on building state institutions and securing the country.