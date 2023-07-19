Somaliland leader meets with UN special representative to discuss conflict resolution efforts

Hargeisa, Somaliland – President Muse Bihi Abdi received the UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Somalia, Mrs. Catriona Laing, at the Presidential Palace.

The meeting focused on strengthening the cooperation between the Republic of Somaliland and the United Nations to accelerate and bolster the projects of the organization in Somaliland.

The President was joined at the meeting by several ministers, including the Ministers of Interior, Planning and National Development, Finance, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and the Special Envoy for the Somaliland-Somalia Dialogue. The UN delegation was accompanied by the head of the office of the United Nations in Hargeisa and other officials.

Discussions between the Republic of Somaliland and Somalia were also featured in the meeting, with a focus on finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Lasanod.

The President and the UN Special Representative discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries and promote dialogue to resolve outstanding issues.

The meeting ended with a full consensus and understanding that both sides work closely together to achieve common goals.

The President expressed his appreciation for the UN’s continued support and commitment to the development and stability of Somaliland.

Somaliland, a self-declared independent state, has been seeking recognition as a sovereign country for many years.

Despite not being recognized by the international community as an independent state, Somaliland has made significant progress in establishing democratic institutions and promoting economic development.

The United Nations has been working closely with Somaliland to support its development and promote peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.

The meeting between President Muse Bihi Abdi and UN Special Representative Catriona Laing underscores the importance of continued cooperation between Somaliland and the international community to address the challenges facing the region.

As Somaliland continues its journey towards stability and development, the support of the United Nations and other international partners will be critical in achieving these goals.

