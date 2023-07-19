Danab and Gor-gor commandos kill over 30 Al-Shabaab Militants in Middle Shabelle

Middle Shabelle, Somalia – More than 30 Al-Shabaab militants have been killed during fierce fighting between the militants and the Somalia National Army’s Danaab and Gor-gor commandos at the border areas of Galgudud and Middle Shabelle regions.

The operation was a significant success for the government’s ongoing efforts to combat terrorism in the country.

According to the Deputy Minister for Information Abdirahman Yusuf Al-adala, the forces recovered several weapons and other military equipment during the operation.

The swift action taken by the Somalia National Army’s Danaab and Gor-gor commandos against the Al-Shabaab terrorists who were regrouping in the area resulted in the death of 30 militants and forced them to flee.

“We are committed to destroying the terrorist network in these regions and throughout the country,” said Adala. The operation comes just days before the government’s planned launch of the second phase of the war on Al-Shabaab in the country.

The ongoing conflict between the Somalia National Army and Al-Shabaab has been a major concern for the government and the international community.

Al-Shabaab has been responsible for numerous attacks on civilians and military targets, including the 2019 attack on a hotel in the southern port city of Kismayo, which killed more than 26 people.

The Somalia National Army’s Danaab and Gor-gor commandos have been at the forefront of the fight against Al-Shabaab, with their operations resulting in significant gains against the terrorist group.

