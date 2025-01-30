The Commissioner of the Somali National Disaster Management Agency (SODMA), Mahamuud Moallim, currently on a working visit to Russia, held a productive meeting with Kurynin Roman Viktorovich, Deputy Minister of the Russian Federation for Civil Defense, Emergency Situations, and Disaster Relief.

The discussions focused on enhancing cooperation between Somalia and Russia in the humanitarian sector, particularly in areas of training and supporting the operations of the Somali Disaster Management Authority (Sodma).

During the meeting, Commissioner Moallim outlined Somalia’s priorities in strengthening its disaster management capabilities and emphasized the importance of international partnerships.

Both sides agreed on the need to boost Somalia’s capacity through training initiatives, technical support, and resources to effectively address natural disasters and humanitarian challenges.

Deputy Minister Kurynin expressed Russia’s readiness to provide technical assistance and resources, including expertise, equipment, and financial aid, to support Somalia’s disaster management and development projects.

This cooperation aims to improve the efficiency of Sodma’s operations and strengthen the overall resilience of Somalia to disaster-related crises.

This engagement marks a significant step in deepening ties between Somalia and Russia, underscoring a commitment to humanitarian collaboration and capacity building in response to the evolving challenges Somalia faces.