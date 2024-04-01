Somalia’s international partners applaud the completion of the constitution

Somalia’s international partners* commend the efforts of the Federal Government of Somalia and the Federal Parliament to ensure Somalia’s compliance with international and regional human rights obligations, including the rights of the child.

“We look forward to future cooperation with Somalia as it consolidates its role in the international arena,” they added.

The partners said: We further acknowledge the firm intention of the Federal Government of Somalia to make progress on finalizing the Constitution and urge all stakeholders to redouble their efforts to build consensus through an inclusive process.

The international partners include the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), Belgium, Canada, Egypt, Ethiopia, the European Union, Finland, France, Germany, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kenya, the Netherlands, Norway, Sudan, Sweden, Uganda, the UK, the US and the United

Nations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

