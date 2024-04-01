Prime Minister Barre bids farewell to outgoing Chinese Envoy to Somalia Fei Shengchao

Somalia’s Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has on Sunday bade farewell to the outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Somalia Fei Shengchao whose tour of duty has come to an end.

In a colourful iftar ceremony held in the capital Mogadishu on Sunday evening, Prime Minister Barre commended the Ambassador for Fei’s commitment for strengthening Somalia-China relations and nurturing friendship between the two nations during his tenure.

He wished the ambassador well in his future endeavours as he departs the Horn of Africa Nation.

In his speech, Ambassador expressed gratitude to the Somali government and its people for the cordial working relations he has fostered during his term.

He emphasizing the importance of further bolstering the strategic relations existing between Somalia and China for the mutual benefit of both nations.

Among those who attended the high level ceremony included members of the Parliament from both houses, the Deputy Speaker, the Somali Police Chief, and various dignitaries from foreign embassies and international organizations.

Ambassador Shengchao arrived in Somalia in September 2021 where he submitted his credentials to former President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo at Villa Somalia.

During his three year tenure, the ambassador has been instrumental in the initiation and implementation of several development projects in Somalia which has positively impacted the relations between the two countries.

China and Somalia share good diplomatic relations which have spanned for over decades.

In recent years, China has played a significant role in promoting peace and stability in Somalia. China has been providing military aid and training to Somali troops to fight against terrorism and piracy in the country.

China has also supported the establishment of the African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM), which has helped to stabilize the country.

