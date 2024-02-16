ATMIS KDF troops conduct Medical camp for residents in Jubbaland State

African Union Transition Mission in Somalia ( ATMIS) Kenya Defence Forces contingent troops on Monday organized a medical camp for Ngomeni , Tosha, Yaqbul and Yaqhsr.

ATMIS KDF troops stationed at Kuday Forward Operating Bases ( FOB) were involved in the exercise.

Over 200 vulnerable households benefitted from the medical aid.

Maj. Lucia Wasonga, Officer Commanding Kuday FOB, emphasised on the impact of ATMIS Civil-Military-Cooperation(CIMIC) initiatives in advancing community ties in the Middle Juba region.

He pledged the continued support by ATMIS to helping the vulnerable families who cannot afford basic human necessities.

This is not the first time that ATMIS has provided and extended community services to the deserving individuals within the society.

The peace mission troops have severally been involved in water trucking and distribution of essential food and non- food items to underprivileged people in the society across Kenya and Somalia

