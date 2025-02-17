The Deputy Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama, participated in important discussions in Geneva today regarding Somalia’s accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO).

This long-anticipated process is seen as a critical development for Somalia’s economic future, with the goal of enhancing global trade relations and promoting economic growth. Joining the WTO would provide Somalia with greater access to international markets, attract foreign investment, and simplify global trade procedures, all of which are key to the country’s economic advancement.

Somalia has already been an active member of regional trade organizations, including the East African Community (EAC) and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA). These affiliations play a significant role in strengthening regional economic cooperation, and WTO membership is expected to further expand Somalia’s trade networks on a global scale.

The move comes at a time when Somalia is also increasing its presence on the international stage, having officially joined the United Nations Security Council as a non-permanent member in 2025, underscoring the country’s growing influence in global affairs.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that Somalia’s accession to the WTO is part of the government’s broader strategy to foster economic growth and international cooperation.