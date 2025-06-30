MOGADISHU – In a bold stride towards urban development, the Mayor of Mogadishu and Governor of Banadir Region, Dr. Xasan Maxamed Xuseen (Muungaab), officially laid the foundation stone today for a new tarmac road that will link Banadir Junction to the Wadajir District, passing through the vicinity of Medina Hospital.

A new paved road is being constructed in Mogadishu, a city still healing from years of neglect and conflict. The project, launched with a ceremonial groundbreaking, is part of the wider urban renewal vision championed by the current regional administration.

The initiative is spearheaded by Dr. Muungaab, whose administration has prioritized upgrading critical infrastructure across the capital. He was joined at the launch by deputy governors, Wadajir district officials, local businessmen, elders, and community representatives.

The groundbreaking took place on Monday, June 30, 2025, near Medina Hospital—a vital health facility. The new road will bridge two of Mogadishu’s bustling points: Banadir Junction and Wadajir District.

“This isn’t just a road,” said Dr. Muungaab. “It’s a lifeline that will open economic corridors, ease transportation, and beautify our capital.” He emphasized that the project reflects the administration’s broader mission to enhance Mogadishu’s infrastructure, aligning its outlook with major global capitals.

The governor announced the introduction of clear operational guidelines for service providers, particularly construction firms, to ensure transparency and quality. Additionally, a community-based safeguarding mechanism will be enforced to protect the road from damage post-construction.

The Mayor urged residents to take ownership of their city’s infrastructure. “The beauty, safety, and development of this city depend on all of us,” Dr. Muungaab stated passionately. “Let’s protect our roads, keep our city clean, and envision a capital that mirrors the progress of global metropolises.”

This move signals yet another chapter in Somalia’s long march toward recovery and modernization. As the foundation stone settles into the soil, so too does a renewed hope—one that rides on the strength of solid roads, solid leadership, and a solid citizenry willing to drive the change.

Mogadishu has been undergoing piecemeal reconstruction since the end of formal conflict, but chronic issues such as poor road networks, overpopulation, and inadequate urban planning have plagued its recovery. Efforts like this are seen not only as infrastructural wins but as symbols of political stability and civic pride returning to the heart of Somalia.