Somaaiia’s Puntland State President Said Abdullahi Deni on Monday met with a delegation from the Galmudug government, who expressed their strong support for Puntland’s military operations against the terrorist group ISIS.

The delegation presented vital aid to the Puntland Task Force currently engaged in operations to eliminate ISIS militants in the region.

During the meeting, President Deni commended Galmudug’s commitment to the fight against terrorism, emphasizing the importance of regional unity in combating both ISIS and Al-Shabaab, which pose significant threats to Somalia and the broader Horn of Africa.

The event was attended by regional officials from the Mudug Governorate, members of Puntland’s legislative bodies, as well as military leaders involved in the ongoing operations.

The President reiterated that collective action is crucial for ensuring the security and stability of Somalia.