Dar es Salaam – In a strategic move to deepen bilateral relations and expand regional cooperation, a senior Somali government delegation led by Foreign Minister Abdisalam Hadliye Omar arrived in Tanzania this week for a high-profile official visit.

The Somali delegation is headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Abdisalam Hadliye Omar. He is accompanied by H.E. Hassan Hussein Mohamed (Eelay), Minister of Livestock, Forestry and Range, along with senior government officials. On the Tanzanian side, senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant departments welcomed the delegation, alongside Somalia’s Ambassador to Tanzania, H.E. Ilyas Ali Hassan.

The visit centers on several diplomatic and economic engagements, most notably the official inauguration of the newly renovated Somali Embassy in Dar es Salaam. The embassy underwent extensive reconstruction and modernization to better serve the Somali diaspora and enhance diplomatic operations in the region.

In addition to the embassy ceremony, the Somali delegation will participate in Tanzania’s 65th Independence Day celebrations, a symbolic gesture highlighting the shared history and solidarity between the two East African nations.

All events and meetings are taking place in Dar es Salaam, the commercial hub and diplomatic capital of Tanzania, which hosts numerous foreign missions and international organizations.

The official visit began on June 30, 2025, coinciding with Tanzania’s Independence Week, a time marked by heightened national pride and increased diplomatic engagement.

The visit is part of Somalia’s broader foreign policy push to rebuild and strengthen international partnerships following years of internal strife. Tanzania, with its regional influence and historic ties with Somalia dating back to the Pan-African solidarity movements, remains a key ally in the Horn of Africa’s stability and development.

The two sides are holding bilateral talks aimed at expanding cooperation in key sectors including:

Economic integration and trade

Livestock development and agricultural exchange

Regional mobility and visa facilitation for citizens

Diplomatic training and institutional support

Somalia and Tanzania share a history of diplomatic friendship forged during the post-independence era. Tanzania, under the leadership of Julius Nyerere, was among the early supporters of Somali unity and liberation movements across Africa. In recent years, both nations have sought to revitalize these ties amid shifting geopolitical interests and economic aspirations within the East African Community (EAC).