President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagaren of the South West State of Somalia, currently on an official visit to Nairobi, met with Steen Sonne Andersen, the Ambassador of Denmark to Somalia, to discuss key initiatives and partnerships between the two governments.

The meeting, attended by the Minister of Planning, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, the Director of the Presidency, and the Senior Adviser to the President’s Office, focused on the Danish government’s ongoing development projects across the South West State.

During the discussions, both parties explored avenues to enhance and strengthen these projects, as well as to increase Denmark’s support for the region’s growth and stability.

The collaboration aims to foster sustainable development and address humanitarian needs in South West State.

The Danish government has been a vital partner in the region, supporting various initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure, health, and education.

This meeting reflects the continued commitment of both nations to work together for the prosperity and well-being of the Somali people.