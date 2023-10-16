Somalia security forces thwart terror attack in central region

The Somali National Army (SNA) foiled a suicide car bomb attack on a military base In central Somalia, on Sunday . According to Farah Abdi Moalim, Guriel District Commissioner, the forces defeated al-Shabab militants in fierce fighting that killed five soldiers.

“The SNA and local forces inflicted heavy casualties on the terrorists who fled the scene, and the joint forces are still pursuing them at the moment. I can confirm that the five soldiers were killed, and seven others sustained injuries during the fighting,” Moalim said.

He stated that the forces had received previous intelligence about the group’s plan to carry out attacks on SNA bases in the region, and that the army now had complete control of the bases.

Al-Shabab extremists claimed responsibility for the attack on the SNA facility in the area, claiming 61 troops were killed and six vehicles were recovered.

Since President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud took office in May 2022, the government has been fighting al-Shabab extremists.

Al-Shabaab have been on the receiving end for the last 12 months, with over 3,000 killed during the first phase of operations against the group in HirShabelle and Galmadug states.

The second phase is due to kick off in Jubaland and Southwest states of Somalia.

Despite the heightened onslaught by government forces, the terrorist organization still holds portions of rural southern and central Somalia and continues to carry out high-profile attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere.

