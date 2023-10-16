Somali Justice Minister attends Arab Council of Justice Ministers in Baghdad

Hassan Moallim Mohamud, Somalia’s Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, arrived in Baghdad ahead of the 39th session of the Arab Council of Justice Ministers.

Liban Sheikh Mohamud (Malin Gur), Somalia’s ambassador to Iraq, welcomed the minister with Attorney General Sulaiman Mohamed Mohamud.

As a precursor to the 39th session, the Executive Office met on Sunday and approved a six-item agenda for the main council meeting.

The council session, which is slated for Monday, is expected to cover key problems such as counter-terrorism and worldwide improvements to justice and judiciary systems.

Khaled Shawani, the Iraqi Minister of Justice, greeted the Arab Justice Ministers in attendance and set the tone for the conference by emphasizing the importance of the problems at hand.

“We are convening this meeting at a critical time for our region, especially concerning the situation in Gaza,” Minister Shawani said.

He also expressed sympathy to the families devastated by recent calamities in Morocco and Libya. Minister Hassan Moallim Mohamud is scheduled to meet with justice ministers from other Arab nations during his visit to Iraq.

These meetings are part of Somalia’s broader goal to develop cooperation with Arab Union member nations, with an emphasis on shared issues in the judicial sector.

