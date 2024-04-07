Somalia Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre reshuffles his Cabinet

Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has on Sunday madea cabinet reshuffle that saw the appointment of new office holders and reassignment of some council members to different dockets

The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, H.E Hamza Abdi Barre on Sunday made a Cabinet reshuffle.

The Ministers appointed are in the blew list:-

Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, former Minister of Interior and Federal Affairs has been appointed as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia.

Ali Yusuf Ali (Hosh) is now the new Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation.

Senator Abdullahi Sheikh Ismael, takes charge as the Minister of Internal Security.

Abdullahi Bidhan Warsame, has been picked as new Minister of Energy and Water.

Mohamed Adan Moalim, to serve as the new Minister of Posts, Communications and Technology while Ahmed Omar Mohamed, has appointed as the State Minister of Environment and Climate Change. moved from the interior ministry to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

