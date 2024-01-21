Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud meets with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel fattah El-sisi to discuss bolstering bilateral and diplomatic relations

Somalia Federal Government President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has on Sunday held meeting with the President of Egypt Abdel Fatah El Sisi at the Egyptian Presidential Palace in the capital Cairo.

The leaders discussed various issues of mutual interest between the two countries including strengthening the bilateral and diplomatic relations.

Bolstering the ongoing against Al-Shabaab militant group and the security situation in the region was also featured in the discussions.

Both leaders also delved deep into the attempts by Ethiopia to infringe on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Somalia, underscored the importance of respect for the independence and territorial integrity of Somalia.

President Mohamud expressed gratitude to his host counterpart for the cordial reception he was accorded upon his arrival and reiterated his unwavering commitment to strengthening the existing partnership between the two Nations.

On his part, President El Sisi highlighted the importance of closer cooperation for regional peace and stability and underlined his administration undertaking to supporting Somalia in its quest to defeat and eradicate Al-Shabab from its territory.

The Egyptian Head of State also pledged support to Somalia government in protecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity amid escalating diplomatic tension with Ethiopia over the signing of the contentious Red sea agreement with the breakaway region of Somaliland.

Egypt recently reaffirmed its respect and support to Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and condemned Ethiopia’s flagrant attempt to violate the independence, unity and territorial integrity of Somalia

